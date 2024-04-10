Today, Pope Francis has appointed the Archbishop of Tuam, Archbishop Francis Duffy, as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Killala, and he has likewise appointed the Bishop of Elphin, Bishop Kevin Doran, as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Achonry.

Due to the retirement of Bishop John Fleming, by reason of age, and due to the l reassignment of Bishop Paul Dempsey, who will now become Auxiliary Bishop in the Archdiocese of Dublin, the Dioceses of Killala and Achonry have become vacant Sees entrusted to the pastoral care of their respective Apostolic Administrator.

His Excellency Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland, announced the changes today at Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.

He explained that “In due time, and following careful assessment and consultation, the present Dioceses of Tuam and Killala on the one hand, and Elphin and Achonry on the other, may be governed by one Bishop in each case, just as the Dioceses of Galway and Clonfert are today governed by one Bishop.

If this process evolves still further, the associated Dioceses may then merge fully under their Bishop, and, in this way, the six Dioceses in the Province of Tuam will eventually become three.