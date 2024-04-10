Three new Junior Ministers have been announced this afternoon , as Taoiseach Simon Harris has concluded chairing his first Cabinet meeting at Government Buildings.

Castlebar based Fine Gael deputy Alan Dillon has secured a Junior Minister position - Minister of State for housing with responsibility for local Government and Planning.

Emer Higgins has been appointed as Minister of State at the Dept. of Enterprise and Colm Burke Minister of State for Public Health and Drug Strategy.

We hope to speak to Minister of State Dillon later this afternoon.

Mayo deputy Michael Ring has confirmed to Midwest News this lunchtime that he refused to accept either of the two Junior Ministerial posts offered to him by the Taoiseach yesterday.

Reshuffling Fine Gael Cabinet roles, Mr Harris nominated junior minister Peter Burke as Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, and junior minister Patrick O'Donovan as Minister for Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

Deputy Jennifer Carroll MacNeill will serve as Minister of State at the Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Foreign Affairs, with special responsibility for EU Affairs and as Minister of State at the Department of Defence.

Government Chief Whip Galway’ Hildegarde Naughton now has responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion.

Midwest Radio's News Editor Teresa O'Malley asked Deputy Ring this lunchtime if he refused a Junior Minister position and why...