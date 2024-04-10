An MEP for this region hopes that the EU migration pact is passed in the European Parliament, which would bring about landmark changes for the Irish migration system,

The EU Pact on Migration and Asylum will reduce the number of asylum applications Ireland has to process, decrease the time people spend in State provided accommodation and make the return of those not entitled to protection much more efficient.

MEP Maria Walsh says the vote is expected to be close, but hopes that it will get over the line.

She told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about the pact, and what it will mean for Ireland....