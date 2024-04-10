Atlantic Technological University (ATU) is holdings an Open Morning in its Galway city campuses at Dublin Road and Wellpark Road on Saturday from 10am to 1pm, showcasing the range of undergraduate programmes and supports in Galway and Mayo campuses.

There will be talks on the CAO process, all programmes, Access and Participation Office Supports and insights into student finance, accommodation, student life and support services. Demonstrations, exhibitions and tours will also be conducted on both city campuses.

A free shuttle bus service will be available for guests to navigate between both campuses and the ATU human performance lab in Parkmore where students in ATU programmes in sport, exercise and nutrition science are conducted.

The bus shuttle service will operate through the morning.

To register for this event and explore Open Day opportunities across ATU campuses in Galway, Mayo, Sligo, and Donegal, please visit www.atu.ie/openday