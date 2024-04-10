An app created by a Belmullet native has been nominated in two categories in .ie’s Digital Town Awards.

My360town helps to create a virtual tourism map for Belmullet and other towns and counties across Ireland.

Having launched last year, the aim of this technology is to highlight both Belmullet and rural Ireland on an international stage and to different markets.

With this software, you can virtually explore the area of Belmullet from the sky, zoom down to the ground and walk inside pretty much any business in the locality.

My360town has been nominated in the Digital Tourism and Digital Rising Star categories.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Athlone on May 24.

Creator of the app, Brian Lavelle, has been explaining the benefits of My360town to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey...