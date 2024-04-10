(pic - An Garda Siochana Roscommon FB page)

Gardaí have seized approximately €700,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb during a search operation in Loughglynn, County Roscommon yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 3.30pm, Gardaí attached to the Mayo Roscommon Longford Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search operation at a property in Loughglynn.

The search was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation, under Operation Tara, targeting suspected cannabis growhouses.

During the course of the search a large-scale cannabis cultivation operation was discovered. Cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €700,000 was seized by investigating Gardaí.

All drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

Three men (aged in their 30s) were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Garda stations in County Roscommon.

Investigations are ongoing.