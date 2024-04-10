Its Simon Harris' first full day as Taoiseach.

He'll hold the first meeting of his reshuffled cabinet later.

The new ministerial lineup received their seals of office from President Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain last night.

There weren't many changes among the top team - Peter Burke is the new Enterprise Minister, Patrick O'Donovan takes on the Higher Education portfolio, and Jennifer Carroll MacNeill becomes Minister of State for European Affairs.

Today Simon Harris will chair his first cabinet meeting, with the appointment of new junior ministers on the agenda.