Financial support is being offered to livestock farmers struggling with the persistent rain so far this year.



The Agriculture Minister has announced Government aid will be provided to farmers who have to transport fodder more than 75 kilometres.



The Fodder Transport Support Measures is open to anyone who's experiencing a significant forage shortage on their land, but only applies to fodder bought after March 31st.



Application forms will be available on the department's website shortly.



It follows calls from the IFA for help amid prolonged rain, which has left many tillage farmers unable to sow crops.