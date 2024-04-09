Now that he has been elected Taoiseach, Simon Harris has to pick his top team.

He's expected to reveal who'll be in his Cabinet later.

The attention now turns to who will be the winners and losers in the new Taoiseachs Cabinet reshuffle.

And if the Leinster House rumour mill is to be believed, Simon Harris will not be making any wholesale changes.

The Longford-Westmeath TD Peter Burke looks a certainty to be promoted to Cabinet and his likely to be given the Department of Enterprise portfolio. And his promotion could result in Jennifer Carol-McNeill moving to the prominent EU Affairs ministry in

the Department of the Taoiseach.

Hildergard Naughton is being tipped to replace Simon Harris in Higher Education, while Patrick Oâ€™Donovan could become the Government Chief Whip.