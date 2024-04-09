Publicans in Westport have stood up in solidarity with fellow publicans whose premises were recently burgled.

Four properties were robbed in the early hours of Friday morning last, three in Tourmakeady and one in Killawalla.

It has been confirmed that money was taken from all four locations, and Gardaí are continuing to investigate the robberies.

A group of Westport publicans have come together and put up a reward of €10,000 to obtain information which would lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

One of the publicans is Kenneth Lavelle of The Jester Bar, who says that by coming together, the perpetrators might think that this part of Mayo is ‘not an easy target anymore.’

He has been giving more information on the initiative to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: