Simon Harris says he'll work to "improve the lives of all" as he's elected the country's 16th Taoiseach.

The Fine Gael Leader was backed by 88 TDs in a Dáil vote this afternoon, while 69 voted against his nomination.

He's now en route to Áras an Uachtaráin where he'll receive the official seal of office from President Michael D Higgins.

(pic Fine Gael Facebook)