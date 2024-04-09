Property prices in Mayo have fallen slightly in the first few months of the year.

T hat’s according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Price Report.

The median asking price for a property in the county is now at €188,500.

Reports in recent weeks have shown that towns such as Castlebar have prices very close to the median.

Meanwhile, Westport property prices come at a greater cost.

To give more information on the Mayo property outlook, Rian Bailey spoke to My.Home.ie Managing Director Joanne Geary.

Joanne started by giving a brief analysis on Mayo prices for the first quarter of 2024: