There are significant delays facing patients at hospital emergency departments across the region this lunchtime.

72 patients are waiting for admission to University Hospital Galway, the third most overcrowded in the country today, according to INMO trolley watch figures.

20 patients are waiting for admission to both Sligo and Mayo University hospitals respectively, while 10 patients are on trolleys at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

646 patients are waiting at hospitals nationwide today, with the highest figures once again at University Hospital Limerick where 94 patients are waiting for a bed.