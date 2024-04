A Roscommon TD says regulation is needed for people signing up to social media platforms behind fake accounts.

Independent Deputy Denis Naughten says many politicians, including himself, have suffered online abuse from these pages, and in most cases it’s not possible to find out who is behind them.

He says online abuse could have been a contributing factor for former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stepping down.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: