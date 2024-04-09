Simon Harris has appointed a Mayo native to the Department of an Taoiseach.

Jack O’Donnell has been appointed as the incoming Taoiseach’s special adviser.

The Castlebar native started his political career in 2013 as an assistant to then Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

His focus was on building relations in the county ahead of the 2016 General Election, with speculation that the Taoiseach would finish second in the polls in the county to Michael Ring.

After Kenny topped the polls in Mayo, Mr. O’Donnell was promoted to assistant government press secretary, a position that saw him mainly involved with liaising with the media.

Following Enda Kenny’s resignation, Mr. O’Donnell would go on to work as special adviser for Minister of State Pippa Hackett and former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

(pic Simon Harris Facebook)