Homeowners on the banks of Lough Funshinagh in county Roscommon say a local flooding threat has gone beyond a crisis.

Flood defences on both sides of the lake are failing, with farmers and residents watching as the water edges ever closer towards their homes and farms.

Local council attempts to put in a 'relief pipe' were halted in 2021 due to a court action over environmental concerns.

Roscommon County Councillor Laurence Fallon says the flooding has only worsened over the past three years:

(pic Lough Funshinagh Flood Crisis Facebook page)