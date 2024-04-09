The 15th Taoiseach of Ireland will be elected later this morning.

Simon Harris is likely to be the only name nominated to replace Leo Varadkar today.

At 37, he'll become the youngest person to ever hold the office of Taoiseach.

While last night was all about our 14th Taoiseach, politics moves fast and today attention will turn to his successor.

Leo Varadkar met with President Michael D.Higgins yesterday at Áras an Uactarain for a 40 minute meeting during which he formally tendered his resignation.

He won't be in a caretaking position for long though as Simon Harris is expected to be at the Aras this lunchtime to receive his seal, provided all goes to plan in the Dáil this morning.

After that attention will turn to Cabinet, with some sort of shake up inevitable given the two vacancies left by the expected Taoiseach's promotion and Simon Coveney's decision to step down from his position.

However, there are also eyes on Helen McEntee, who is under fire as Justice Minister.

(pic Simon Harris Facebook)