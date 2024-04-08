A reward of €10,000 has been put up by a group of publicans in Westport, aiming to obtain information which would lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for burglaries that took place locally last week.

Gardaí in the county are continuing to investigate a spate of burglaries at three premises in Tourmakeady and another in Killawalla, all occurring in the early hours of Friday last, April 5.

Money was taken from all four public houses as a result.

Publicans in Westport, in response to this, are showing their support for the businesses affected and standing up against the perpetrators.

Westport Councillor Brendan Mulroy has paid tribute to these publicans on his social media, saying “well done to all the publicans in Westport”, and that it’s “time we all stood together on this.”