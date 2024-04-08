Erris at Night are looking to make the most of tonight’s eclipse.

Provided the skies stay clear, skywatchers in Mayo are said to have the best view in Europe for the partial solar eclipse.

Along the western seaboard the moon will eclipse more than 20% of the sun.

The celestial display locally is scheduled for roughly fifteen minutes from 7:55pm onwards.

To celebrate this, the “Erris at Night Eclipse Watch Party” takes place at Cross Abbey.

Mayo North Tourism have confirmed that the BBC News team will also be there, hoping to put a segment together for their news at 6:00pm.

This will not only show how the sky will look for those in attendance, but it will promote both North Mayo and the Erris area to a large UK audience.

Erris at Night are calling on people to come out in numbers with filming expected to start at 5:00pm.

In a post on their social media, Mayo North Tourism say that “we can’t control the weather, but we can control how we showcase our destination.”

(pic: northmayo.ie)