Former RTÉ Midlands correspondent Ciaran Mullooly is to run as Independent Ireland candidate in the European Elections in this constituency.

Mr Mullooly announced at the weekend on social media that he is delighted to accept the invitation to run for the newly established party in the forthcoming European Elections.

He says his goal is take a seat in the Midlands – North West constituency .

Independent Ireland TD in Roscommon /Galway, Michael Fitzmaurice confirmed Mr Mullooly would be standing as the party’s candidate in the Midlands Northwest constituency during their visit to Lough Funshinagh at the weekend.

Speaking to Midwest Radio's Tommy Marren this morning, Ciaran says it came as a surprise to him when Deputy Fitzmaurice first mentioned the idea...