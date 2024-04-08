A local horticulturist says even with the adverse weather conditions, sales of potato seed and lawncare remain high.

Paraic Horkan from Horkan's Gardening Centre says many people are concerned that there may be a shortage of potatoes this year as the weather conditions haven't allowed many farmers to plant.

Lawncare is another area, Paraic says that is seeing high sales, with many people treating the increase of moss in their gardens.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that if the wet weather conditions continue, there could be a risk of blight this summer....