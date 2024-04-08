Gardaí are continuing to search for a missing man from County Galway.

55 year old Ray Hosty, from Headford, has been missing for a week now.

He was last seen in Headford on Monday April 1.

Ray is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height with a slim build, dark hair and a moustache.

Gardaí say that it is not known what Ray was wearing at the time he went missing.

Ray’s family and the Gardaí are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840.

Alternatively, you can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.