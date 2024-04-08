University Hospital Galway is among the most overcrowded in the country today.

There are 71 patients waiting for admission, the third highest figure nationally today.

24 patients are waiting for admission to Sligo University Hospital and 20 at Mayo University Hospital.

16 patients are waiting for beds at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally, 667 patients are waiting for admission to hospitals today with the highest figure at University Hospital Limerick where 80 patients are waiting on a bed.