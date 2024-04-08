A local TD has called on the Minister for Social to extend the Fuel Allowance season by four weeks.

Fuel Allowance is a payment to help with the cost of heating your home during the winter months. It is paid to only one person in a household. The Fuel Allowance season normally begins in late September of each year and ends in April. The current rate of Fuel Allowance is €33 per week.

Fine Gael TD Michael Ring says with the current inclement weather, people are feeling the cold. They still need help to warm their homes.

Many people struggle to pay their bills and the Fuel Allowance is a vital support to so many households across the nation.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....