Asking prices for houses are rising at their fastest level in 18 months.

According to Myhome.ie the number of homes available to buy in 2023 was down 20 per cent on the year before.

That led asking prices to surge by 6 and a half percent nationally, and 7 per cent in Dublin.

Chief Economist at Bank of Ireland Connall MacCoille says supply can't keep up with exceptionally high demand.