Leo Varadkar will step down as Taoiseach today.

He will attend his final official engagement in the job today - the North South Ministerial Council meeting in Armagh.

Leo Varadkar will meet with members of the Northern Ireland Executive including First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly as the North South Ministerial Council convenes in Armagh this morning.

Ahead of the meeting, the outgoing Taoiseach says it's an honour to lead the Irish delegation in what will be his final engagement.

He says many of the challenges facing the world today are shared across the island â€“ including climate change, energy security and good jobs.

He will then travel back to Dublin, and is expected to meet President Michael D Higgins this evening where he will officially resign as Taoiseach.

The Dail is expected to elect Simon Harris as the new Taoiseach when it reconvenes from the Easter recess tomorrow.



