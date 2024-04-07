The Castle to Cave Camino returns to Sligo later this month.

The looped walk, run by the healthy club committee at Eastern Harps GAA, offers a 34km route and a 22km route which begins and ends at Eastern Harps GAA Clubhouse in Keash.

The walk takes in several historical sites starting with the Caves of Keash, Toomour Abbey, Lough na Leibe, across to Ballinafad Castle and Lough Arrow before you return home to Keash.

Ross Donovan is a member of the healthy club committee at the GAA club.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about what people can expect on the walk...