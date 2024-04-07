Further concerns have been raised regarding the flooding at Lough Funshinagh following storm Kathleen.

Roscommon Deputy Denis Naughten says over the weekend one household had their basement flooded, and others are thankful that strong winds didn't cause the sandbank to burst, which would have flooded other homes in the area.

He says the strong winds caused a lot of wave overtopping, and something needs to be done soon to ensure this doesn't get any worse.

The Independent Deputy says a review of environmental legislation is needed to provide clarity both now and into the future.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....