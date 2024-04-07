(pic - Evernorth website)

Evernorth Health Services, the pharmacy, care and benefits solution division of global health company The Cigna is to open a new innovation hub in Galway, creating 100 jobs over the next few years.

Employees will be engaged in software strategy, architecture, and portfolio and product management of select technology products across The Cigna Group and its businesses.

A range of roles are on offer from graduate positions to experienced technology professionals.

This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Evernorth Ireland has a temporary office at the Hibernian House in Eyre Square and is now recruiting for positions.