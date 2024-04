Multiple women with endometriosis feel they have been badly let down by the health service.

Noteworthy is today publishing an in-depth report for The Journal which shows they often feel they have to travel abroad for treatment.

Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory condition where lesions form on a woman's pelvic organs.

TheJournal.ie News Reporter Eimer McCauley says Sinead Murphy from Tallaght wants to go abroad for surgery but finds it costly.