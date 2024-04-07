Yesterday's storm caused major disruption to flights in and out of Ireland West Airport Knock.

In a post on their facebook page, the airport say whilst the airport was open and fully operational throughout the day airlines were unable to land due to the severe wind conditions and that passenger safety is paramount at all times.

Saturday's Aer Lingus service to and from London Heathrow had been cancelled in advance of the high winds.

All other flights departing the airport were cancelled while Ryanair flights arriving from East Midlands and Liverpool were diverted to Dublin.

Yesterday's Ryanair service from Stansted was diverted back to the London airport while their Edinburgh service was also cancelled.

The airport has advised any passengers affected by the disruption to contact their airline.