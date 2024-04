A number of households across the region remain without power this morning following storm Kathleen yesterday.

Many are expected to have power returned this morning, while its not yet known when some households in Charlestown and Tubbercurry will have their power returned.

A status yellow warning for wind remains in place for Donegal, Mayo and West Galway until 4 o'clock this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to look out for fallen trees or debris resulting from yesterday's high winds.