A Status Orange wind warning is in effect for Galway and Mayo until 6pm this evening, while a status Yellow wind warning is in place for the entire country until 8pm tonight.

However, that Yellow Wind warning then continues tonight onto tomorrow afternoon at 4pm for counties Mayo and Doinegal and West Galway.

People are advised to stay away from coastal areas as the storm moves across the country bringing severe winds and the potential for flooding.

The RSA is advising all road users to take due caution due to the weather.

34,000 homes and businesses nationally have been experiencing outages today due to the storm.

Outages have occurred in Bellacorrick, Castlebar, Ballina, Swinford, Louisburgh and Newport. .

Some businesses and householders have had their power restored throughout the day.

Time of restoration for all areas is not known - but the ESB says crews are active and responding to faults where it is safe to do so.

Flights into Knock Airport throughout today have been diverted or cancelled due to Storm Kathleen.

Irish Rail services faced major disruption throughout the day due to the storm.

A tree on the line this morning caused cancellations and delays earlier between Dublin and Sligo.

Meanwhile there are major delays to most services coming out of Heuston Station because of a tree down near Monasterevin earlier.

Services between Dublin and Galway were further delayed because of a tree came down on the line in County Offaly.