A group of Mayo teenage musicians, have qualified as finalists of Siansa Gael Linn, one of the country's most prestigious competitions for young traditional Irish music and singing groups.

Luasc (Irish for Swing) is made-up up of Áine Fitzgerald, Molly Pittendrigh, Niamh Doherty, Saoirse Moran, Diarmuid Swift, Evan Dillion, Cillian Gallagher and Mark Bolger.

They are mentored by multi-instrumentalist and composer, Foxford native, Stephen Doherty.

They are the only group from the West of Ireland to make it through to the final.

"The musicality and technical ability of this young group is at a serious level, it's been great working with them on this musical journey and they've gone from strength to strength over the past number of months" said Stephen.

No stranger to the competition, Stephen successfully mentored 'Armoin' who came second in the national final, last year.

Group Co-ordinator, Eileen Bolger said "The group are indebted to Stephen for all his expert guidance - they will be performing some of Stephen's own compositions at the final. Mags Gallen has helped with the group’s song choices. Rehearsals have been taking place in Foxford and the Bridge, Castlebar in preparation for the national competition and a special word of thanks to the Swift Family and Tom Doherty for all the help along the way".

The competition is run entirely through the medium of Irish and is organised by Gael Linn with support from RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta and Irish Music Magazine.

The final will be broadcast on Radio na Gaeltachta at 7:30pm on Sunday week, April 14Tth and tickets are available on www.nch.ie

