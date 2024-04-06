A Status Orange wind warning is in effect for Galway and Mayo until 6pm, while a separate Status Orange wind warning is in effect for Cork, Kerry and Waterford until 2pm.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the country until 8pm.

People are advised to stay away from coastal areas as the storm moves across Ireland bringing severe winds and the potential for flooding.

The RSA is advising all road users to take due caution due to the weather.

Locally, part of a tree is overhanging on the Old Turlough Road into Castlebar , a small tree has been reported on the road from Clarfemorris to Hollymount, close to Fordes Country Pub and a tree is reported to be on the Old Charlestown to Swinford Road.

34,000 homes and businesses nationally have been experiencing outages today due to the storm.

There were 7,500 homes out in Bellacorrick earlier, most have now been restored.

About 2,700 out in the Ballina area and a further 1200 in the Castlebar area this lunchtimee.

About a thousand out in Swinford, 500 in Louisburgh and 700 in Newport.

Time of restoration is not known - but the ESB says crews are active and responding to faults where it is safe to do so.

Flights into Knock Airport this morning have been disrupted due to Storm Kathleen.

The flight this morning from East Midlands was diverted to Dublin.

The London Heathrow flight today is cancelled. Aer Lingus took that decision last night, in light of the storm warning.

The next flight due into the airport is from Liverpool at 2.30pm

Donal Healy of IWAK told Midwest News that the airport is operational, but airlines can decide to cancel flights.

Dublin Airport says it is open and operational today.

Shannon and Cork Airports are also reporting no major delays.

However Belfast City Airport has been badly impacted. Passengers are being advised to check with their airlines directly for updates on specific flights.