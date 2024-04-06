Gardaí are investigating burglaries at four public houses in county Mayo overnight on Thursday last.

Three premises in Tourmakeady were broken into and another in Ballyheane. The break-ins were discovered early yesterday morning (Fri)

A quantity of money was taken from all four premises.

No arrests have been made.

Investigations are said to be ongoing.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the areas, after closing time on Thursday night into the early hours of yesterday morning to contact Castlebar Garda Station.