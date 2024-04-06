Former RTÉ Midlands correspondent Ciaran Mullooly is to run as Independent Ireland candidate in the European Elections in this constituency.

Mr Mullooly announced this morning on social media that he is delighted to accept the invitation to run for the newly established party in the forthcoming European Elections.

He says his goal is take a seat in the Midlands – North West constituency .

Independent Ireland TD in Roscommon /Galway , Michael Fitzmaurice confirmed Mr Mullooly would be standing as the party’s candidate in the Midlands Northwest constituency during their visit to Lough Funshinagh yesterday evening .

Speaking about the new candidate, Deputy Fitzmaurice said: “Ciaran is a straight shooter and has a good knowledge of rural Ireland”.