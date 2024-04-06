People are advised to stay away from coastal areas as severe stormy weather moves across Ireland bringing severe winds and the potential for flooding.

Storm Kathleen is expected to have the biggest impact in coastal areas from Waterford around to the west coast up as far as Mayo.

A country-wide Yellow warning for wind is in place until 8pm.

And an Orange wind warning is in effect for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford until 2pm and a second Orange warning is now in effect here in Galway, while it will also hit Mayo from 9am to 6pm.

Galway city is already being hit with gale-force southerly winds this morning which could possibly lead to difficult travel conditions, some power outages and waves overtopping.

So for anyone out on the roads today they are being urged to drive with care.

Over 22 thousand homes and businesses are without power this morning nationally.

The ESB says crews are active and responding to faults where safe to do so.

It says it will have a fuller picture of the damage around lunchtime as the peak of the storm passes.