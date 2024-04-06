Law and order is a key focus of the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Galway today, with party leader Simon Harris expected to outline the need for tougher penalties to tackle anti-social behaviour.

He's also expected to outline the need for more supports for families, farmers and businesses, when he addresses 2,000 delegates at the University of Galway.

The incoming Taoiseach also says he has no plans to call an election, and the Government will see out its full term.

He says he knows he has a job on his hands to win back voters, many of whom have deserted the party in the last few years.