Minister for Education Norma Foley has announced €2.6 million funding for primary, post-primary and special schools across Mayo.

This funding is aimed to support digital learning in schools and minor building works.

€50 million in total has been allocated in grant funding for Information and Communications Technology to all recognised primary and post-primary schools across the country.

A separate €29 million will be put towards minor works in primary and secondary schools.

Commenting on the allocation, Minister Foley stated:

“I am pleased today to be announcing funding which will support primary, post-primary and special schools in Mayo and throughout Ireland to enhance both school settings and teaching and learning, to benefit our pupils and students.

“ICT grant funding will support schools to ensure they can continue to embed the use of digital technologies in their teaching, learning and assessment.”