A Status Orange Wind Warning will come into effect for Galway and Mayo tomorrow morning.

This alert will last from 9:00am to 6:00pm as Storm Kathleen tracks towards the west coast.

Storm Kathleen will also hit counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford, in the earlier time frame of 7:00am to 2:00pm.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is also in place from 5:00am tomorrow morning until 8:00pm tomorrow evening for the entire country.

Travelling conditions are expected to be very difficult as a result, with fallen trees, power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping also among the possibilities.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann Linda Hughes has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.

She started by giving a more detailed description of what we can expect from Storm Kathleen: