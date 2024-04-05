The Government has officially set Friday, June 7 as the day for the Local and European elections, as well as the Limerick mayoral election.

Polling stations nationwide will be open from seven o'clock that morning to ten o'clock that night.

Candidates can put their posters up from May 8th, and they must be down within a week after voting day.

Anyone who intends to vote must be over the age of 18, be ordinarily resident in the constituency in which they wish to vote, and be on the Register of Electors.