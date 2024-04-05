An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 has hit the region of New York City in the past hour.

It was reported that buildings shook at around 10:20am, which is 3:20pm Irish time.

The United States Geological Survey has reported that the epicenter of the quake was in Lebanon, New Jersey.

This is located roughly 50 miles west of Manhattan, with the shake being felt in cities from Philadelphia to Boston, according to the New York Times.

There will be concern local as many people from Mayo have travelled to New York for Sunday’s Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter final.

The NYPD have said that it had no immediate reports of damage, but sirens could be heard all over the city.

Residents are being advised to stay indoors.

(pic Newstalk)