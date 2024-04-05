A Westport councillor has confirmed that a number of houses in an estate in Newport have been purchased by Mayo County Council.

9 houses in Black Oak Rise have been purchased by the council, while discussions into the 13 apartment units are ongoing, according to Councillor Peter Flynn.

Additionally, he says 5 housing units have been made available for affordable housing along the golf course road in Westport.

Councillor Flynn told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that it's good news and a step in the right direction to increasing the number of affordable homes available in the county...