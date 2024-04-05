The Funeral Mass for the teenager who died tragically after being hit by a car near Claremorris on Saturday has taken place today.

Vakaris Gudaitis, of Tavrane, Kilkelly and formerly Lithaunia, was hit by a car on the N17 in Barnacarroll at approximately 9:20pm on Saturday night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Many have taken to social media since Vakaris’s passing to pay tribute to the 17 year old, including St Colman’s College in Claremorris where he was a student.

His Funeral Mass took place this morning in St. Colman’s Church, Claremorris.

His removal takes place to Shannon Crematorium where a committal service begins at 2:00pm.

May he Rest In Peace.