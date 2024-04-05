A planning application has been lodged by Aldi for a new store in County Mayo.

Aldi have submitted their plans to Mayo County Council to construct a new supermarket in Swinford.

This would be located on the Castlebar Road and Kiltimagh Road in Newpark.

A single storey discount foodstore, including an off-license, is detailed in the plans which will comprise of a gross floor area of 1908 sq.m, and a net retail area of 1356 sq.m.

An internal plant room, warehouse area, freezer store, chiller store, ancillary office area and staff room will also be incorporated.

An entrance for vehicle access from the Castlebar Road is being sought, as well as vehicle and pedestrian access from the Kiltimagh Road.

112 car parking spaces are being proposed, including seven disabled accessible bays, nine family bays, four electric vehicle bays and 18 cycle spaces.

Mayo County Council are expected to make a decision on the development by May 21 of this year.