Counties Galway and Mayo along with Cork, Kerry and Waterford will come under a status Orange wind warning this Saturday as storm Kathleen makes landfall.

Met Eireann is warning of very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and some power outages along with coastal flooding and wave overtopping.

The warning comes into effect at 7am for Cork, Kerry and Waterford and will expire at 2pm.

Meanwhile the effect for Mayo and Galway will come into effect at 9am and run until 6pm.

Meanwhile the rest of the country has been issued a yellow wind warning.

That warning will run from 5am on Saturday morning until 8pm.