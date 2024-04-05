An inquest into the death of a 69-year-old Lahardane man, who left his bed at Mayo University Hospital in the early hours of January 17, 2023, and was subsequently found drowned, will be held this summer and will likely last three days.

The inquest into the death of Patrick Rowland, a trainer and selector with Lahardane GAA Club and a retired member of management at Baxter Healthcare, Castlebar, will be conducted by the Coroner for the District of Mayo, Pat O’Connor.

One of a number of pre-full inquest hearings was told by barrister Roger Murray of Callan Tansey & Co that Mr. Rowland had serious pneumonia and was being cared for at MUH and his family was “satisfied he was in the safest place”.

Mr. Murray said the circumstances of how their loved one was allowed to leave hospital was of significant concern to the deceased’s family.

The substantive inquest hearing into Mr. Rowland’s will probably be heard in either June or July, the coroner has indicated.