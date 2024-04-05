A Swinford based local election candidate has written to Mayo County Council, asking them to consider the installation of a pedestrian crossing on the old Castlebar road in the town.

Sinn Fein Candidate John Sheahan says local residents are concerned with the large volume of traffic on the road and it can be difficult to cross safely at times.

He also says many children along the route often walk to school, while many people use the church car park located on one side of the road, and then need to safely cross over to the church.

Mr Sheahan told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about why he believes a pedestrian crossing is needed in that area of Swinford...