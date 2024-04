Over 55 people have reported investment fraud in the first two months of this year.



New garda figures show an increase in this crime of over 90 per cent in 2023.



A total of 25 million 360 thousand euro was reported stolen last year.



In the past four years, almost 60 million euro has been taken from victims of investment fraud in Ireland.



The force is advising the public to be careful when considering any potential investments.